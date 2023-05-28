Are Puerto Rican Day Parades Just For Democrats in NY? The Perez Sisters Banned From Sunset Parade with words, "This is Not a Trump Rally"
Join us at the Bushwick Puerto Rican Day Parade
🚨 A few weeks ago we shared with you that we “Cafecito Break” were not permitted to March at the Sunset Puerto Rican Day parade because the leader of the organization reduced all of Cafecito Breaks 12 year history of indie media community wellness to a Trump Rally.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.