But We Got Censored
Scarlet Letter Blues....
🌹 We tried to warn you over and over again.
But we got censored.
We got deplatformed and scarlet lettered.
And instead of people knowing the truth so they can make better decisions, we all started fighting and blaming one another.
Not realizing the bigger game at play.
Similar things happening now….
Just saying…. We need one another. 🌹
