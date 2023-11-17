🚨 Censorship Alert ala Gov Hochul - Make Sure You Don't Hurt Anyone's Feelings
Mind your words online ...
New York City is known to be a city of grit and toughness.
Every day some New Yorker is yelling F U to another.
Sure we would love for everyone to respect and be kind to one another, but this can not be forced.
MESSAGE / QUESTIONS FOR GOVERNOR HOCHUL
Nice way of telling us that you will be monitoring online behavior or naughty words and criminalizing it…
