🚨 Breaking News - BANNED!!! The Perez Sisters have been BANNED from Marching in Puerto Rican Day Parade in Sunset, Brooklyn on June 11th, 2023 by El Grito elgrito.org

All we wanted was to celebrate with our gente, our beautiful culture and música and our accomplishments as Cafecito Break.

🌹 Banning us from participating is not ok. This is DISCRIMINATI…