Do Not Let Your Hearts Grow Cold - Reflections on Sept 11th, 2001 with Rosangel
Listen here to my reflection /meditation by the waters of Brooklyn overlooking NYC Freedom Tower #sept11th
On Sept 11th, 2001, my sister was on the 20th floor working for VH-1 “Save the Music” and I was on floor 22 working for VH-1 News and Docs in Times Square at 1515 Broadway in New York City.
Experiencing the crippling fear, emotion, chaos, and confusion of that day is something we will never forget. It is forever marked in our being.
We were trapped in the…
