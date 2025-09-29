SAD, SHAMEFUL AND LAUGHABLE...

THE STATE OF NYC POLITICAL AFFAIRS!

Asking folks to support ANDREW CUOMO IS INDEED INSANE! AND rooted in FEAR.

We do not want to yield to a DEMOCRATIC MACHINE THAT IS DESTROYING OUR CITY.

Curtls Sliwa loves NY and has proven it for almost 50 years! He CAN WIN IF YOU SHOW UP TO VOTE!

Andrew Cuomo has lost our trust and he is ELITIST. AND WE CAN NOT FORGIVE THE THOUSANDS OF SENIORS WHO DIED due to the POLICIES he pushed and DECISIONS.

ZOHRAN HAS NO JOB OR BUDGET EXPERIENCE! He is ALSO ELITIST and has a SMILE no one trusts! Not to mention, Zohran attracts chaos and “MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY THINKING KIND OF PEOPLE”

Don’t blame Curtis Sliwa if Zohran Mamdani wins.

He has nothing to do with the failures of leadership and corruption in the city.

The Perez Sisters DOUBLE DOWN on Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor!

Wepa! -Cafecito Break