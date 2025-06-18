Many of us have forgotten that love is the highest frequency.

Love does not manipulate or coerce.

It does not bully or shame.

Love loves with an open hand.

Love is real with what is.

Love knows truth and stands strong within it.

Love invites you into the present moment.

The present moment is where we can begin anew.

Let's co create the Love Variant…

The world is starving for it.

BREAK FREE FROM WOKEY POKEY LAND

ExpressSO yourself! Add beauty to the rainbow!

for the greater good

PUNTO