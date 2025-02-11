Hello Cafecito Breakers,

We are excited to announce that we have found a local restaurant in Brooklyn where we will be sharing Happy Hour Wednesdays and doing some LIVE Instagram segments from the restaurant all centered around happiness, family, food, musica, wellness and celebrations. Also a great way to support a long time family restaurant that was hit hard during the COVID era. Space is limited. Call for reservations. See more information below.

Our Cafecito Schedule: Podcasts / Events

Please see below for our intended schedule.

Mondays, 9pm ET : NY Freedom Fighter X Space - Hosted by RA, Kozi & Mark4NY via CafecitoBreak on X

Tuesdays, 8am ET: NY Freedom Fighter X Space REPLAY via The New York Freedom Fighters on Instagram

Wednesdays, 5-7pm ET: Happy Hour w/ The Perez Sisters at Grand Morelos Restaurant (call for reservations) (718) 218-9441

Location: 727 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211

More details: IG Live via The Perez Sisters NYC & Cafecito Boriqua

