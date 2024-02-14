Hello Cafecito Breakers,

In these weird, crazy, divisive days where much rage and anger is rightfully circulating through many of us…. remember that we must also strive to reach for goodness, even if that means slowing down and taking a breath break.

Life is tough. It seems like this ride might get a bit more uncomfortable.

As the temperature heats up, will you heat up as well, or perhaps use that current /cy and reach for love?

Remember we always have a choice on how we respond to the madness around us. Here is a little video of The Perez Sisters having fun responding to this craziness and cancel culture with our conspiracy aluminum hats, a chicken toy and a sheep rattle. ;-)