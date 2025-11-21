We missed a big opportunity in NY.

Having access to a fair public square w / out the censorship is crucial and needed.

Many of you with BIG platforms could have lifted up the Republicans in NY running for local elections and Indie Grassroots Media like ours, instead you chose to amplify Zohran Mamdani.

You are also to blame.

We continue to experience weird social media glitches and shadowbanning.

We learned that X is not a free speech platform, as our videos that were getting thousands of views per day got bumped out and throttled to almost no views per day on the eve of the NYC election.

Why? Because we were supporting Curtis Sliwa and posting Pro Sliwa content everyday for months….

Sliwa was gaining momentum in the streets and in the polls. Then we witnessed a tsunami of media / influencer pressure come against him, his supporters and grassroots platforms like ours.

Disappointed, not surprised and definitely upset that every time something we do starts going viral, we get a strike, get kicked out, or X’d out for no reason.

We are professionals. We don’t break rules. We don’t post anything scandalous.

We have interviewed hundreds of people, produced more than a thousand podcasts and videos. We produce and create content for non-profits and small business owners. And sadly, most of our work is unlisted on Youtube.

We are burdened by an algorithm weaponized against us.

Having access to communicate to large audiences is a privilege that we have been denied.

Learning to use it wisely would benefit many.

- Cafecito Break