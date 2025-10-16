☕️🗽 13 Years of Cafecito Break.

Our first podcast episode was called Gratitude.

Cafecito Break.

Born in Brooklyn

Radio debut in Manhattan

Our first podcast transmission was from Staten Island NYC.

We celebrate all of our milestones.

It’s been quite a journey.

SAVE THE DATE: Happy Birthday Happy Hour Celebration at Grand Morelos Restaurant Wednesday Oct 29th, 2025 5pm-9pm

Help us celebrate.

We are 100 percent Indie. All contributions go to fund our Indie Media platform.

We also accept your prayers, comments, love shouts, subscribes and tell a friend.

