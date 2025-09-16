On Saturday June 7th, DVS 7.0 hosted the 4th “I Need Ya Freedom Rally” which was held in NYC on the sidewalk by City Hall Park filled with performances from Indie Artists, as well as messages from Freedom Activists and Politicians. The core of this group have been Health Freedom Activists for years.

The NYC COVID LOCKDOWN MANDATES is the core of what has brought many of these groups together.

Ironically, we are in reality a DIVERSE group of folks from different walks of life. We hold different beliefs, some of us are jabbed, others are not, but what brings us TOGETHER is the collective need to advocate for health freedom