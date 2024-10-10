March 22, 2020- LOCKDOWN in NYC
COVID DIARIES with RA
Don’t forget to put your oxygen mask on!
COVID Diaries with RA: During a time of much anxiety, stress and MUCH chaos, I felt an overwhelming pulse in my body to be with nature as much as possible and to appreciate life and ppl. I created Appreciation Yoga - gratitude and breath. #MentalHealthAwareness #healing #grounding #love
Cafecito Break is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.