MARKED SAFE from 2024 Election Interference Arrest T-Shirt
Our latest T-Shirt From Our Merch Shop
Laughing my bunz out... Look at the t-shirt my sister Alex designed!
Pero all jokes aside, this is a funny / unfunny shirt. It hints at what happened in 2020 and in previous and post elections. It hints at “future crime” targets. It hints at getting in trouble for questioning the election. It hints at censorship such as the government / social media /…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.