Media Lies Regarding Anti-Mandate Freedom Rally's
Millions Around The World Are Rallying For The End of Vaccine Mandates
Mainstream media has employed several talking point tactics in attempts to describe the people rallying all around the world en masse for freedom.
Words like Anti Vax, White Supremacist, Right Wing, Extremist, Trumpian, Q-Anon, Nazi, and Conspiracy Theorist for example have been widely used to describe the freedom movements and to discourage people from …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.