Meeting him in 2024 was a full circle moment that felt ordained by God.

During the 2020 Pandemic…. We lost community friends and colleagues for defending GOYA. We felt it was sinful for certain politicians to tell people to throw away food during a time where many had little resources and were going hungry. It represented one of the first times we experienced the burn and heartbreak of Cancel Culture and it felt ugly. Why? Because the vitriol was not coming from strangers, it was coming from people within our circle of family, friends, and colleagues we loved and respected.



Take a listen to this this podcast conversation between RA and Ruthie Guten during July 2020 on cancel culture, speaking up, and GOYA.

Never be afraid to speak up even when your voice shakes and you’re feeling shaken. - Rosangel Perez

God bless you fam!



This story will be included in WOKEY POKEY LAND - a Musical Parody of of coping with life during the NYC 2020 Lockdown. Please help us share / support.