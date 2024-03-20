The Perez Sisters are raising money because we would like to host in person New York Stands Together Events / Townhalls with the intention of bringing people together, bridging divides and discussing solutions that are focused on community wellness, prosperity and peace.

In the age of mass censorship, the public square needs more folks. It needs more upfront honesty and it needs people who are unafraid to work together.

Any donation amount will help and is appreciated.

Please click here to make a donation.

God bless you. The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break #donate #thankyou