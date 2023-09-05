RA asks Oli London @OliLondonTVabout Gender Affirming care approaches then and now. Take a listen. #genderaffirming #trans #women #children #mtv Please #share #repost Stay tuned for full interview:

Buy Oli London's New Book: Gender Madness: One Man's Devastating Struggle with Woke Ideology and His Battle to Protect Children https://www.amazon.com/Gender…