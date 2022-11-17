Post Election Special with Michael Kane of CHDTV with Dion Powell and Rosangel Perez
Dion Powell and I were guests on Michael Kane's show on Children's Health Defense TV “CHDTV”. Check out our post election discussion below.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/post-election-special-with-michael-kane/
Gracias Michael Kane. This was a fantastic conversation.
