Reminder: You Are Invited To Join Our Members Only Chat
A private space for us to converse and connect.
Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: the Cafecito Break subscriber chat.
This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for my subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.
Cafecito…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.