"I'm proud to say my supporters include both #ProLifers & #ProChoicers. #ClimateActivists & Climate Skeptics, #vaccinated & #unvaccinated. They include people from both sides of the culture war...they understand that you can disagree & still respect each other. It's more than being independent of 2 existing parties. It's also independent of tribal thinking" #RFKjr

We missed the moment when RFK Jr.

first announced his Presidential Run as a Kennedy Democrat, but God opened the way for The Perez Sisters to be present for his big historical announcement in Philadelphia and his official break up with the Democratic Party that has left all of us behind.

Watch the full video below.

Here are a few of the “Sister Selfies” we took with people that day.

