A few weeks ago

was in Brooklyn. The Perez Sisters of Cafecito Break went as Press to record the event. We didn’t expect to have this front row access or to have to opportunity to meet RFK Jr.

We did!

Meeting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a highlight for The Perez Sisters.

Mr. Kennedy has experienced a censorship very few people truly understand. The media has convinced many that he is an anti vaxxer or anti science. We say, listen to his words, his actions and make a decision for yourself. Get to know him. You can start by listening to a recent Townhall below.

In March 2020, The Perez Sisters sounded the alarm. We told our community to prepare. We warned that forced vaccinations were on their way. We followed the money. We witnessed small businesses crumble, including our own.

We didn't wear masks. We did not accept the jab. We spoke out against the mandates and have been Scarlet Lettered on Social Media, by our professional community, and even by people we thought were real friends.

Truth will always find daylight.

