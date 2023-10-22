Social Media Censorship - From The Common Man, The Influencers, To RFK Jr. - Our Interview with Tony Lyons
The Squeaky Wheel Gets The Oil
Are you noticing the increasing and yet again timely social media censorship?
We are! Just the other day our tenth Instagram channel was temporarily suspended. It wasn’t because we broke a rule or posted anything scandalous.
We think it was because we were posting about RFK Jr. announcing his Independent Presidential Run.
Strangely enough that video is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.