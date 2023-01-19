Stopping NY Gov Hochul's Illegal Quarantine Camp Regulation Appeal with Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox
Why Does Hochul Want The Power To Lock Up New Yorkers?
Have you heard the latest update? RA of Cafecito Break talks to Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, who took NY Gov to court for her illegal Quarantine Camp Regulation and won. Is Gov Hochul planning on appealing this? Tune in for the latest update. Recorded Jan 18th, 2023.
Learn more:
https://unitingnys.com/lawsuit
Cafecito Break
Cens…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.