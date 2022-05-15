The Brave Teacher Who Sued de Blasio: Michael Kane, Teachers For Choice

Share this postCafecito BreakThe Brave Teacher Who Sued de Blasio: Michael Kane, Teachers For ChoiceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Cafecito BreakSubscribe to watchThe Brave Teacher Who Sued de Blasio: Michael Kane, Teachers For ChoiceThey are going after our kids tambien....Cafecito BreakMay 15, 2022∙ PaidShare this postCafecito BreakThe Brave Teacher Who Sued de Blasio: Michael Kane, Teachers For ChoiceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareGet your cafecito and tune into this Cafecito Break.Watch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Cafecito Break to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inCafecito BreakSubscribeAuthorsCafecito Break