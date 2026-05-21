Little Channels Get Censored Too.

Rosangel Perez shares story of Cafecito Break Instagram Channel Takedowns at DJT Republican Club

Between the months of August 2021 and November 2021, Cafecito Break experienced 9 Instagram channel takedowns!

To date, we do not have the words to appropriately convey the darkness of that time period. It was emotionally upsetting to experience this insane level of censorship and to witness loved ones and colleagues fall for the fear porn. Some celebrated our channel takedowns!

March 2020 The Perez Sisters sounded the alarm that forced vaccines were coming. Rosangel Perez speaking at DJT Republican Club

In 2021 we still had our small brick and mortor shop, Botanikal.

In August of 2022, we closed our shop after 9 years!

The COVID lockdowns made it almost impossible to thrive in NYC.

The online censorship hurt our reputation that we have carefully cultivated and are still working on repairing til the present day!

Video of Rosangel Perez describing the censorship on Instagram. Video originally posted November 27th, 2021

We would temporarily lose a 10th Instagram channel for posting our video of RFK Jr. declaring his freedom from the Democratic Party in Philadelphia.

Our point... we didn’t exactly break channel rules. WE WERE SABOTAGED!

The Perez Sisters pictured with Gerald from Louder with Crowder at City Hall NYC for Press Conference regarding Dr. Jay Varma.

The Perez Sisters @ Cafecito Break

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