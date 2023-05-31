The Way You Treat People Will Always Be Remembered
The Dark Days of CONVID by RA
The way people have been treated for making a different choice and saying NO to the jab is almost unforgivable.
I will never forget the way colleagues shunned me for speaking up, defending my rights, and sharing truths about COVID and mandates.
I have never experienced such hardship, such a closing of doors, such shaming, censorship, shadowbanning, and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.