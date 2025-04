Have you seen / listened to the Subcommittee Hearing on Censorship with Robert F. Kennedy that occurred earlier today?

To listen to part 1, check out the previous post.

Muchas gracias. RA

Will follow up with Part 2. Stay tuned.

If you want to help our lil media platform, please consider a donation:

Tip Our Channel:

CashApp $liveyourmusic https://cash.ap…