To Be Or Not To Be A Patriot - The Perez Sisters Video Podcast Ep1b
Is it wrong for a Brown person to appreciate living in the USA?
Why has the word “patriot” become a trigger word?
Why are people who love this imperfect country of America getting slandered by elected officials and the media?
Will you hold space and listen to the insights of two sisters who are on the ground in NYC?
In this episode Alex and RA spend time speaking about Veterans, their sacrifice, and what it means to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Cafecito Break to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.