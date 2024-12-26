Do you want congestion pricing in NYC? (please share your thoughts in the comment section)

“MTA could hike NYC congestion toll by 25% on ‘gridlock alert’ days in ‘surge pricing’-style tax squeeze

The new $9 toll to drive into Midtown Manhattan could soar another 25% — to $11.25 — on “gridlock alert days’’ starting next year, The Post has learned.

The MTA’s right to jack up the already hotly controversial commuter tax was listed in a footnote in the revised congestion pricing plan filed with the state’s rule-making publication, the New York State Register.

“If whacking hardworking Jersey and New York families with a new, $9 a day Congestion Tax wasn’t enough, the MTA is now pouring extra salt on the wound with a 25 percent extra Uber-style surge pricing tax on so-called ‘Gridlock Alert Days’ — whenever they want,” seethed Dem Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who represents northern New Jersey communities that border the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan.

“It’s a huge insult to our families trying to make ends meet,’’ said Gottheimer, who is running to become Garden State governor next year.

“New York and the MTA clearly don’t care about making life more affordable for hardworking folks in Jersey or even their own city.”” Source NY Post

Link to article: https://nypost.com/2024/12/25/us-news/mta-could-hike-nyc-congestion-toll-by-25-on-gridlock-alert-days-in-surge-pricing-style-tax-squeeze/

News Parody by RA de Cafecito Break

Original Song: El Beeper de Oro Sólido