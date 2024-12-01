Hello Cafecito Breakers,

Producing Content, Podcasts and Reports for Cafecito Break is our full time job. So imagine having to start over and over and over again as we have needed to do with ten channel take downs on Instagram and YouTube video removals and strikes.

We are Media Professionals from MTV turned Indie and we are based in deep New York City blue. We are Puerto Rican Patriots. In real life, we have been canceled by friends and professional colleagues, especially since the beginning of the COVID era. And we continue to experience censorship on line.

We are up to CafecitoBreak10.0 on Instagram and we have about 1000 videos set to private on Youtube. We have been around since 2011, have produced over 1000 podcasts, interviewed hundreds of people, have content in Spanish which includes parodies, and our Cafecito Break library is no where to be found.

We have and continue to experience censorship that makes a person want to give up and say F$ck this….

The other day Laura Loomer asked via X “If you have been victimized by Mark Zuckerberg, please post your personal story…

She encouraged people who have suffered Social Media Censorship ala Zuck / Facebook / Instagram to share their story….

She stated she would share with President Trump.

So you know we had to respond.

This is the comment we shared on X in response to Laura Loomer: 🌹Our Instagram channel was taken down ten times. We continue to experience META censorship. What weighs the heaviest on my heart are the questions, how many people could we have reached with up to date COVID jab and mandate info? Would we have saved more lives? Folks have blood on their hands. And we should sue for social media reparations.

But we have so much more we would like to share.

Social Media Censorship Has Impacted Our Podcast Reach, Tainted Our Rep and Business Opportunities

We have experienced harsh censorship besides the ten channel takedowns. There were also fact checks, shadow banning, video removals, our profiles were hidden in the search bar, and there were also pop up questions / warnings that were sent to our followers who wanted to share our posts.

Stolen content: Stolen time, stolen moments, precious images, videos, and writings erased / gone without an opportunity to salvage or plead a case.

Each time our channel was taken down, it felt like pieces of our soul went with it.

The first take down hurt the most. As media professionals we are careful with what we post We didn’t have a warning on Instagram. But in 2021 when the Biden Admin came into power, that changed. We experienced nine of those channel take downs between Oct 2021 and Dec 2021.

Abusive and Slanderous - The fact checks, warnings, restrictions and channel takedowns tainted our social media presence and impacted Professional Relationships and income opportunities. We had “friends” who celebrated our takedowns because META promptings and fact checks impacted the way they engaged and viewed our content.

Our professional Integrity has been the number one thing we have protected and META hurt our reputation.

Intrusive - Some of our channel take downs on Instagram occurred when we tried to send messages in private to our contacts.

Limits to Expression - Even our parodies have gotten us Shadowbanned on Instagram.

See below for our latest one. We produced this one recently about The META Take downs.

This needs to be remedied.

We want the opportunity to compete and thrive in the social media space without these unnecessary censorship obstacles.

We want our channel name back “cafecitobreak” and all of the content that was erased.

Damages: What is the price of the harm META has created? Hmmm.

We believe people who have suffered META Censorship deserve Social Media Reparations.

I’m sorry Zuck, an apology is a start but it’s never going to be enough.

What was done since 2020 with the lockdowns, and the Media / Biden Admin / Global collusion is unfortunate and unforgivable. It’s time to make AMENDS.

-RA