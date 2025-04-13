9/23/21 4:20am Reflection

Today I tried to buy food from a place I’ve been visiting for years now. The first words were not “Good Morning”, “How are You?” “How can I help you?” The first words were, “Show me your vaccine card.” My reply, “I don’t have one.” Her reply, “I can’t help you.”

A cold feeling ran down my body. There she was a familiar friendly face, rejecting me and what felt like my humanity.

I stepped away in shock as i watched a line form of Latinos who were happily showing their cards. One man did ask in a jokingly way, “Will we need a polygraph test next?” Since they were going to eat inside, they got yellow wristbands to wear. This is the visual symbolic proof you have showed your papers.

There are many layers to this.

Firstly, I do innerstand the pressures of small businesses and in particular restaurants. They have endured flip flopping mandates. This has hit the industry hard. Many restaurants have closed and many are struggling to recover.

People in the restaurants are afraid of losing their jobs and the owners are afraid of the ridiculous fines the city will impose.

YET, It has been people like me that have been out there since day one, unafraid supporting, shopping, offering bigger than normal tips, and shouting out small businesses in particular restaurants. Now we get rejected as they serve those that didn’t go to their restaurants until they got the jab.

How many months did these restaurants go without the support of those millions of people?

Even “Pres” Joe Biden singles out the unvaxxed like we are the problem.

What if the mandates are the problem?

What if the lockdowns have been the problem? What if complying has been the problem? Are we daring to ask more questions? We are getting rejected by loved ones, friends, and family, and now businesses because big daddy government told you to do so.

Meanwhile the rule givers sit back on their comfy chairs and enjoy dancing in private parties maskless.

If this was really about your health, we would be having a different conversation. This is about control. Stop complying without questioning.

Wake up and see what is really happening here. This is only a very small piece of the madness. RA