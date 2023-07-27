The Audacity! #audacity

Isn’t the COVID emergency over and done with? Not in NY it seems.

So yeah, in case any media professional wants to apply to Audacity in NY, they are still asking for the Covid19 jab. #COVID19 #vaccine

"Pursuant to NYC's Vaccination Workplace Requirement, employers may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace. Therefore, we require all incoming employees who will be working in our New York City offices to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. If hired, you will be required to provide proof of vaccination, which will be kept confidential. If you are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated currently, but willing to become fully vaccinated, we invite you to still apply."

https://careers-audacy.icims.com/jobs/3757/on-air-personality-%2528the-block-part-time%2529/job

Disappointing…

