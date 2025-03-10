Bridging The Political Divide, Congestion Pricing, Mayoral Race y Más - A Chat w/ BKLYN Borough President, Antonio Reynoso

Take a listen to a conversation with Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso about Political Division, Congestion Pricing, Mayor Adams, Nuestros Niños, The MTA, and the NYC madness we are experiencing.

🌹 The Brooklyn Borough President has been a long time friend of Cafecito Break. He is not afraid of questions and unlike many other politicians we have tried to engage in NYC, he is approachable and reachable.

🌹 We may be on different sides of the political aisle but we have common values and goals. We love Brooklyn and want a thriving community for small businesses and families.

🌹 This is step towards rebuilding bridges and closer communications with community leaders and elected officials. Many of these relations have suffered since the days of COVID.

In this conversation, we tried to convey that:

Being a Trump Supporter is still a dirty word in NYC.

Being a Republican is also dirty word in NYC. It spirals some folks into unhinged venom filled tantrums and actions that are illogical and harmful to others.

It has affected peoples reputations tambien.

The cancel culture has harmed folks abilities to earn a livelihood in some cases.

But there is much more….

Some of our friends have experienced violence, threats, and erratic behaviors for being Republican that would make anyone feel unsafe.

Our friend, Christian Artist DVS 7.0, has a van with obvious signage of his support for Trump.

His van has gotten messed with several times, such as a Biden Harris supporter leaving poop in a bag on his van, putting a Biden Harris sticker on his van, another time he received an unhinged love note and most recently he discovered firecrackers that were going off under his van near the gas tank.

At what point do we say this is political violence? What if the van would have caught fire?

How can we have effective leadership in NYC if we are fighting, finger pointing and not listening to each other?

🌹There is an unacceptable Political divide in NYC. There is an unacceptable communication gap.

As you can imagine, we don’t agree on several issues, there are many topics to still discuss, but we are friends and those differences will not stop us from looking for ways to work together for the greater good of our communities and this place called Brooklyn we love so much.

🌹 Stay tuned for updates. This conversation went so well, we are in talks of scheduling another one.

🌹 Thank you Isabel for helping to make this conversation possible.

Looking forward to the next chat Antonio.

Gracias y muchas bendiciones.

