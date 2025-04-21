Urgent Call: Why Love, Peace, Kindness and Compassion Are Needed Now... Featuring Wisdom Keeper Gramma Shirley & More

Love, peace, kindness, and compassion are urgently needed because they counter division, fear, and suffering in a world facing conflict, polarization, and uncertainty. These qualities foster unity, heal wounds, and inspire hope, creating a ripple effect of positive change.

Why Now?

Global Tensions: Ongoing conflicts and social unrest amplify fear and distrust. Compassion bridges divides, humanizing "the other."

Mental Health Crisis: Rising anxiety and isolation call for kindness to uplift and connect people.

Environmental Strain: Collective care for the planet stems from love and peace, driving sustainable action.

Cultural Shifts: Polarization highlights the need for empathy to restore constructive dialogue.

Way Showers Needed Now:

Embody the Values: Live love and compassion authentically—small acts like listening or helping a stranger model the way.

Amplify Positivity: Share stories of kindness, engage in local communities to inspire others. Smile, Say Good Morning. Engage in Simple Acts of Service.

Lead with Courage: Stand for peace in tough conversations, defusing hostility with understanding.

Inner Work: Cultivate mindfulness to stay grounded, ensuring actions align with these values.

The world craves these qualities. Way showers—those who lead by example—must step up, radiating love and compassion to spark transformation. Start where you stand.

Tune in for a soulful conversation about love, peace, kindness, compassion, our interconnectedness and Mama Earth.

Featuring Messages from Wisdom Keeper Gramma Shirley, Andrew Kaen, Priestess El and the tribe.

Watch on Youtube:

Coming up:

You are warmly invited to gather in sacred circle online for Planet Heart’s 17th Annual World Peace Earth Day Celebration Honoring Mother Earth — Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 5:30–9:30pm EST (Climate pre-show from 5:00–5:30pm) http://www.facebook.com/thewecampaign

http://www.planetheart.org/

Come sit by the virtual fire with Grandmother Shirley, a wisdom keeper, and her powerful circle of indigenous Sundancers and Earth visionaries, walking the sacred path and doing heartwork for our world. Let their wisdom music and prayers uplift the spirit of unity and peace. We will also share a glimpse of the powerful Pop Nation through its trailer — a visionary film directed by Christine Marie, who will also guide the evening as MC.

This sacred creative offering features spiritual leaders such as Rick Ulfik, Alan Steinfeld, Priestess El, Andrew Kaen, and Rev. Becky Suzik.

Let us walk gently together upon the Earth and raise our collective prayers for peace, Oneness, and transformation.

Thank you for tuning in.