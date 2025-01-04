Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Tuning in with RA Ep 1: Arthur & Kirsten Chat Crystal Blankets - Healing Tech Inspired by Nature

Cafecito Break
Jan 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

You are invited to listen to Tuning In - It’s a different style of Cafecito Break.

It’s a meditative style soulful present moment conversation hosted by Rosangel Perez.

This episode features Arthur and Kirsten of Crystal Blankets . com

To order a crystal blanket please see links below:
website: www.crystalblanket.com
instagram: IG: crystal.phi.technology

Treat Tip The Perez Sisters to a cup of Cafecito!

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/RF3TX37SQY7ZA54T3XG4THSK

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafecito Break
Recent Episodes
Resilience Amidst The Darkness in Puerto Rico!
  Cafecito Break
A Year In Review - The Good, The Bad, Insane, & Caca Stories of 2024
  Cafecito Break
Menstrual Abnormalities?!!! Dr. Brian Hooker Presents SHOCKING New Shedding Study
  Cafecito Break
Trump, Drones, UAPS, UFOs, Anti-Christian Bill - The New York Freedom Fighters
Sept 2020: We Must Protect The Constitution, Who Are You Listening To? Antifa .com Redirects To WhiteHouse .gov
  Cafecito Break
Fired Unvaxxed City Workers Sent A Letter To Trump, Death of A CEO, Daniel Penny w/ The Freedom Fam
  Cafecito Break
This Is Really A Battle Between Goodness, The Light and The Dark... BE PREPARED! Mikki Willis
  Cafecito Break