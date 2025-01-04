Tuning in with RA Ep 1: Arthur & Kirsten Chat Crystal Blankets - Healing Tech Inspired by Nature

Hello Cafecito Breakers,
You are invited to listen to Tuning In - It’s a different style of Cafecito Break.
It’s a meditative style soulful present moment conversation hosted by Rosangel Perez.
This episode features Arthur and Kirsten of Crystal Blankets . com
To order a crystal blanket please see links below:
website: www.crystalblanket.com
instagram: IG: crystal.phi.technology
Treat Tip The Perez Sisters to a cup of Cafecito!
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/RF3TX37SQY7ZA54T3XG4THSK
Share this post