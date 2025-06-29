The Truth is... COVID was TREATABLE, Preventable and THEY Were Letting People DIE! It's Not Over! Be Ready! Interview w/ Dr. Stella Immanuel

“You could see government…. governments in all countries in lockstep, stopping people from treating their patients, stopping doctors from treating patients.” Dr. Stella Immanuel

Dr. Stella Immanuel WENT VIRAL for POPPING the GLOBAL CORONA PANIC in 2020 by demonstrating to the world that COVID was indeed treatable and that her patients were healing.

Dr. Stella BROKE the FEAR bubble with evidence, truth and unwavering BOLDNESS. She SPOKE out by the steps of the Supreme Court in 2020 and guess what?? They MEDIA went after her.

When The WORLD was crippled with fear over the Coronavirus, the world gave us this beautiful spirit to tell the world, there were options and we could go out and play again…

Till this day, she continues to battle the censorship.

Pero guess what? This madness is NOT over. Stay ready!

Get ready! Let’s not have a 2.0 of this.

Dr. Stella does offer wellness products as well as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Learn mas: drstellamd.com

take a listen!

Dr. Stella “I stood in front of the Supreme Court that day and I called the whole world and God in his infinite mercy used my voice to break that fear over to the whole world. It was like all of a sudden, there was a watershed moment. POOF!

It was almost, it was a spiritual thing, healing, like there was a mental, spiritual healing that spread all over the nations of the world. People ran out of their house. People were like, COVID has a treatment. We don't have to die. You know, some they got my message that you don't have to die. You don't have to be afraid. This thing is treatable. And it was true. And of course, they attacked me.”

Rosangel “During that time, so much was weaponized in 2020. And here you are, like you said, checking all the boxes. But then, you're also a doctor. You have the wisdom. You have the proof. You have the statistics. You have all of it. And they still silenced you. When you got that opportunity to speak on the steps, why did you... also feel that there could be a point of no return like there's there was something in you that felt like what you know like you told your family, “If i don't come back…” like that's those / these are not like everyday words.”

Dr. Stella “yeah we were already being attacked down in Houston, you know people were threatening to report us to the board, people were calling our clinics and cursing us, And I realized that, like I said, this was a very crazy battle. This was not something… You could see government governments in all countries in lockstep, stopping people from treating their patients, stopping doctors from treating patients.

Tune in to listen to key points / insights shared in this discussion such as: