Mamdani, Cuomo and Adams Have A lot In Common, They Have Put / Will Put New Yorkers Last #walkaway

The NYC Mayoral election season is heating up. Cafecito Break had the opportunity to interview Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa on the boardwalk in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York on August 3rd, 2025.

Take a listen

Curtis Sliwa has been boots on the ground for almost 50 Years in NYC as a Guardian Angel. He is the common sense choice for NYC Mayor.

Make a donation to Cafecito Break and help us stay independent..

Venmo.com donate via: Venmo

Make a Donation

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/N38PQ40FRAR4G/checkout/4I4ILWK4SAUPCN5C7WUDLEW2