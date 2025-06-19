Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

A Musical Parody called WOKEY POKEY LAND About Coping W/ Life During The 2020 NYC Lockdown! Buy New Single!

Help The Perez Sisters Tell This Story!
Cafecito Break
Jun 19, 2025
We need your help!

Please help us make this a REALITY!

Our story needs to be told!

new song - WOKEY POKEY LAND

AVAILABLE ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS

🌀THANK YOU everyone who has shared / supported / and downloaded our brand new song called WOKEY POKEY LAND 😵‍💫
Our goal is to raise money to produce a Musical Parody called WOKEY POKEY LAND about coping with life during the 2020 lockdown. Learn more visit @wokeypokeyland or WokeyPokeyLand.com


Please go and buy and let's see if we could get that song up in the charts.

It's called Wokey Pokey Land.

