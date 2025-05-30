In WOKEY POKEY LAND, We are called White Supremacists, Ay AY AY!

Wokey Pokey Land - where anything and everything goes...

A mixed media musical parody by Rosangel Perez that captures the raw, heartfelt story of coping with life in New York City during the 2020 global lockdown, where everything stopped and so many things went dark. A time where people were encouraged to stay home, comply and not question.

Through music, drumming, parodies, word play & Guest Collaborations, Rosangel shares a deeply personal and vulnerable journey that will make you laugh, dance, and perhaps shed a tear. It will remind you that God and beauty do exist and that a "small" voice can still stand strong even when the rest of her is shaking and shaken.

Dedicated to the arts and all of those creative hearts who have a story to share. Don't die with the music inside you.

About RA: Independent Mixed Media Producer / Content Creator

Former MTV Producer credited with budgeting, managing and supervising multi-million dollar music television productions.

SYNOPSIS:

Five Years Ago, we went into a NEW Normal that has forever changed all of our lives. Seems like a different time. Another life.

Back in 2020, The Perez Sisters spoke out and questioned the narratives / propaganda that Politicians, Fauci, and the media pushed for example. Because we’re boots on the ground, people started sending us messages and videos with information that challenged the daily rhetoric we were hearing.

These were either first hand accounts or messages from Doctors who were making other discoveries and were also trying to share their findings on social media. When we realized Doctors were getting censored, things started feeling and looking even more suspicious.

We hit the streets to learn for ourselves, interviewed folks who were boots on the ground and had other insights people needed and wanted to hear.

PERO…. many times we would live stream or post on Youtube, we would get strikes, our videos would get pulled down or the audio would get removed while livestreaming.

How can we forget all of the crazy censorship we experienced on Facebook, which was accompanied with ridicule and shaming by some of our peers.

Linkedin also censored some of our posts.

We lost our channel on Instagram 10 times.

Being media professionals and life long community advocates, you can not imagine how hard this hit below the belt. We had people in our community who celebrated our take downs. One person said, we were poisoning the platform.

We lost work connections.

We lost work opportunities.

Family and Friends shunned us / stopped talking to us.

We had to close our business down after 9 years.

We lost our livelihood.

To this day, we are still battling the censorship.

And recovering financially.

There’s so much to say / write / express So.

I will keep it simple for the sake of time.

Despite the setbacks, we create, we love, and we share.

in the best way I / we know how, thru music, song, parodies and words that inspire y mas.

The world might have stopped and gone dark in 2020, but many hearts and lights were activated.

This is one story of many...

Wokey Pokey Land

Produced by The Perez Sisters

