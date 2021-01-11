Ruthie and RA are back with their first show of the year.
Stay connected @cafecitobreak
Youtube, Apple, Telegram, Odysee, LBRY
1111, Dangerous Speech, Twitter Censorship, Parler Deplatformed - MM w/ Ruthie and RA 0121
Jan 11, 2021
Ruthie and RA are back with their first show of the year.
Cafecito Break
Millions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.orgMillions around the world will only choose freedom. Tuning in. Being present with our 🎤 mic, with coffee, laughs & wisdom. Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters Wepa! 🌹😇🇺🇸🇵🇷🤗😘🗽🗽 cafecitobreak.org
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes