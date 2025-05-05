Hello NYC! We Can't Be Passive.... Get involved!

So who are these people that we keep voting in? Something here smells like much tremendo bullship!

There are bookstores in the vicinity in NYC that are still advocating that you enter, but you have to wear pampers on your face in order to even have an access point to entering their community bookstore.

They support everything but Pro America view points.

Pero, we seem to be on the Progressive / Socialist train in NYC. And people here are loving their rhetoric…. but is it leading to outcomes that are benefiting New Yorkers?

One thing that is clear from the vibe in the streets is that New Yorkers are fed up with Mayor Eric Adams. And Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist with a well funded and well marketed campaign is surging up in the polls.

📣 Is he too good to be true?

We do not trust him.

If another pandemic hits, he will forgo your civil rights for public health mandates.



Remember nada is for FREE and some insiders fear Zohran is the scariest candidate running for Mayor of NYC right now.

Some things make no sense to me!

For example: People come to the USA to live freer lives and make their way, but many Democrats in Blue Cities support policies that lead or are reminiscent to Tyrannical Oppressive Governments they fled from. 🌹😇

Porque?

What is the solution? I / we don’t have the answers, but we know one thing…. Get involved in local!