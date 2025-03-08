Playback speed
13 Years, 13 Lessons: Conquering Imposter Syndrome, Naysayers & Insecurities—Still Standing Strong!

Happy International Women's Day!
Mar 08, 2025
Guess what? It’s our 13th birthday!

Our podcast first hit the airwaves on International Women’s Day March 8th, 2012

on WBAI in NYC.

Our first topic was about Women and Intuition. Our production from Engineer, to Producers, to Hosts and Guests ALL WOMEN…

While our intention was to direct our messages to the ladies, our main audience from Day 1 and 13 years laters has been mostly men.

Wild right?

Nevertheless, we want to say THANK YOU! to each and everyone of you who have been in our lives, who have supported our dreams, visions, and messages and a SPECIAL thank you for those who you who stood by us during that DARK time when many folks PEACED out of our lives.

In this video Alex and I talk about lessons we have learned along the way from dreaming up Cafecito Break, defending her takedowns, defending her from the debbie downers and defending her from Imposter Syndrome.

Cafecito Break represents la gente, community. Within her there are moments in which each and everyone of you have been a part of!

You don’t know how much your presence in our lives has meant to us.

During moments when perhaps we thought about giving up, God would send an angel disguised as one of you to encourage us to go forward.

WE WOULD NOT BE HERE if it wasn’t for you… for your prayers, your love, your comments, your donations, your support.

We love you!

The Perez Sisters de Cafecito Break!

