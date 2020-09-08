Cafecito Break

2020 Unveilings and Divine Timing - MM with Ruthie and RA #2820
2020 Unveilings and Divine Timing - MM with Ruthie and RA #2820

Sep 08, 2020

We find ourselves in Sept. 2020.
Mars is about to retrograde.
More unveilings and unsettling moments expected.
Let's try our best to get thru these next few months.
Stay in your center. Prayers help. Tap into your faith.
Stay in touch.
@cafecitobreak - Youtube, IG and FB
cafecitobreak.org
Thank you for listening.
Ruthie/s Show notes:

