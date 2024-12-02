Playback speed
Alfonso Ventura Ended Up At A Shelter For Refusing COVID Vaccine Mandates

COVID NYC News
Cafecito Break
Dec 02, 2024
Transcript

🗽📣 From Essential Worker to Homeless, Alfonso Ventura had to live in a shelter for three years after standing up and saying no to the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates. Alfonso lost his car, his home, but the most valuable he said he lost were family and friends.

We pray that Alfonso and people like him who have lost so much since the COVID lockdowns experience justice and sweet prosperity.

Featuring Michael Kane of Teachers For Choice who interviewed Alfonso in front of COUNCILMEMBER Lincoln Restler’s office last week in Brooklyn

Take a listen to his powerful testimony at City Hall 6/24/24.

On Monday Dec 2nd Teachers For Choice published an article about a letter 250 Fired City Workers sent to President Trump, VP Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Click link that follows to read more

Teachers for Choice
Over 250 Unvaccinated NYC Workers Send Letter to Trump, Vance and Kennedy
On November 20, 2024, more than 250 unvaccinated workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the COVID shot sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump, Vice President-Elect JD Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The workers made it clear in their letter they represent many thousands more just like them…
Read more
6 hours ago · 20 likes · 6 comments · Michael Kane

Please share.

Video edit by Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

