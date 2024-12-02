Alfonso Ventura Ended Up At A Shelter For Refusing COVID Vaccine Mandates

🗽📣 From Essential Worker to Homeless, Alfonso Ventura had to live in a shelter for three years after standing up and saying no to the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandates. Alfonso lost his car, his home, but the most valuable he said he lost were family and friends.

We pray that Alfonso and people like him who have lost so much since the COVID lockdowns experience justice and sweet prosperity.

Featuring Michael Kane of Teachers For Choice who interviewed Alfonso in front of COUNCILMEMBER Lincoln Restler’s office last week in Brooklyn

Take a listen to his powerful testimony at City Hall 6/24/24.

On Monday Dec 2nd Teachers For Choice published an article about a letter 250 Fired City Workers sent to President Trump, VP Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Video edit by Cafecito Break