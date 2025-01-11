Are We Prepared In Our City? We Need To Learn These Answers NOW

Hello Cafecito Breakers,

How are you today fam? Hope you’ve been well. Thank you for being here. We appreciate all of our subscribers and we LOVE reading your comments. It’s like music to our souls.

A special mention to those of you who are paid subscribers. THANK YOU for seeing us and believing in our efforts. Deep bow to you! Everything helps our Indie Media machine.

In this video my sister Alex brings up some important questions we should all be thinking about and planning around.

If any one has more info / insights… Feel free to share.

fam,

we have got to start by asking these three questions!

and more importantly, getting the answers!

we are all accountable here...

it takes the whole village,

We are a community.