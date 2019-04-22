Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Are You An Empath, Full Moon Wisdom, MMR Vaccines y mas
0:00
-1:06:35

Are You An Empath, Full Moon Wisdom, MMR Vaccines y mas

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Apr 22, 2019

It's Cafecito time!
Join Ruthie and RA as they dive down the rabbit hole of life with some coffee/chai, a bit of wisdom, and lots of laughs.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture