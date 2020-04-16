Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Beware of False Prophets
0:00
-12:37

Beware of False Prophets

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Apr 16, 2020

Peter 2:1
"But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing upon themselves swift destruction."

beware of vaccines...
thank you for listening. - ra

cafecitobreak.org

April 16th, 2020
Brooklyn, USA

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture