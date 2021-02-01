Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break

Cafecito Break
Cafecito Break
Cancel Culture - A Poisonous Idealogy That Sees and Seeps Hatred
0:00
-6:23

Cancel Culture - A Poisonous Idealogy That Sees and Seeps Hatred

Cafecito Break's avatar
Cafecito Break
Feb 01, 2021

Rosangel talks about cancel culture and how programmed many people have become.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafecito Break · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture