Share post
COVID FILES - Did You Get The Jab? Unmasked with RA Answers Your Questions

Originally Posted May 2021
Cafecito Break
Dec 09, 2024
😷💉“DID YOU GET THE JAB?”

📣 People became obsessed with this question.

DO YOU REMEMBER THIS TREND during the Great COVID?

This video was originally posted on our first “Cafecito Break” Instagram channel around May 2021 which was 9 channels ago.

A few months later, this video along with YEARS of CONTENT would be immediately wiped out in what would be nine channel take downs on Instagram alone, Facebook censorship, and Restrictions, and Strikes on YouTube.

It’s been a journey.

If you know you know.

And if you feel inspired , please make a donation to our Independent Media Channel. We have lots of things cookings. Everything helps!

Make a donation:

Venmo.com Click here: Venmo

Buy Us a Coffee : Click hereGracias

Take a listen. Unmasked with RA

POSTED 5/29/21

Made in Brooklyn. by The Perez Sisters
