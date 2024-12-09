COVID FILES - Did You Get The Jab? Unmasked with RA Answers Your Questions

😷💉“DID YOU GET THE JAB?”

📣 People became obsessed with this question.

DO YOU REMEMBER THIS TREND during the Great COVID?

This video was originally posted on our first “Cafecito Break” Instagram channel around May 2021 which was 9 channels ago.

A few months later, this video along with YEARS of CONTENT would be immediately wiped out in what would be nine channel take downs on Instagram alone, Facebook censorship, and Restrictions, and Strikes on YouTube.

It’s been a journey.

If you know you know.

Take a listen. Unmasked with RA

POSTED 5/29/21